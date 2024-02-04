Kane on target in Bayern's comeback win over Gladbach

MUNICH - Champions Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and stay on the heels of leaders Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their league clash next week.

The visitors stunned Bayern by taking a 35th-minute lead against the run of play. Thomas Mueller lost possession and Gladbach launched a quick three-pass move before Nico Elvedi beat keeper Manuel Neuer.

The Bavarians, who had missed a slew of chances to Harry Kane and Leroy Sane, levelled on the stroke of halftime through teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic who scored for the second week in a row.

The hosts' comeback was complete in the 70th minute when Kane headed in from close range after a mistake by the Gladbach keeper.

The England captain, who became the Bundesliga's most expensive signing after joining from Tottenham Hotspur for a record 100 million euros, has now bagged 24 goals in Bayern's 20 league games this season.

Matthijs de Ligt drilled in another header in the 86th to seal the three points and lift Bayern to 50 in second place, two points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen, whom they face next week. REUTERS