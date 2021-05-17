Kane nets again but Spurs bound for Europa League

LONDON • Harry Kane is in line to win his third Golden Boot award after firing in his 22nd Premier League goal of the season yesterday to provisionally move to the top of the scoring chart.

But despite Tottenham's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Spurs are destined to finish out of the top four for the second successive season, barring a spectacular collapse from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Kane has now been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player this season, including 13 assists, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was the other scorer as the hosts moved up to sixth in the table on 59 points, five behind the Blues, with two games remaining.

In order to qualify for Champions League football, Spurs will not only have to win those games - at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday and away at third-placed Leicester on Sunday - but also hope that Liverpool, in fifth, and fourth-placed Chelsea, on 64 points, drop enough points for them to capitalise.

It looks a most unlikely scenario and although Spurs now lead the race to claim a Europa League spot next season, Dele Alli admitted the team were disappointed with how their season panned out after also losing in last month's League Cup final, extending their trophy drought to 13 years.

"It's important, we are not happy with where we are, we should be higher and we only have ourselves to blame," the England midfielder, making just his fifth league start of the term, said.

"We are showing now what we can do but it is a bit too late. We just have to keep working hard and take it into the next season as well.

"We know that if we are to win these games, we have to work together, so I'm just trying to find rhythm and play as much as I can."

In the earlier game, Crystal Palace came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 3-2, with Tyrick Mitchell's first goal for the club sealing victory six minutes from time.

