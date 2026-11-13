Harry Kane wins record 126th England cap at Wembley

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England's Harry Kane (left) winning his 126th cap, with previous record holder on 125 games, Peter Shilton (right), and Britain's Prince William.

LONDON - Harry Kane became England’s most-capped men’s player on Nov 12, winning his 126th cap when they kicked off against Croatia in the Nations League at Wembley.

The 33-year-old, playing his first international match since winning the Ballon d’Or, moved clear of his tie with former goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

A giant banner was raised before kick-off with a picture of Kane and the words “England’s Finest”.

Shilton was part of a pre-match presentation to honour the Three Lions captain, along with Football Association patron Prince William.

“There is no secret,” England manager Thomas Tuchel told ITV. “It’s personality, it’s talent, hard work, dedication, focus. Full package.

“He is normally not the loudest voice in the dressing room, still our leader, still our captain.”

Bayern Munich forward Kane beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to be crowned the world’s best footballer in October, 25 years after the last English winner.

The former Tottenham player, who made his international debut in 2015, has a record 91 goals for England, striking six times in the first four games of the Nations League campaign.

Tuchel’s men will confirm their spot in the quarter-finals of the Nations League if they avoid defeat against Croatia, whom they beat 7-0 in October.

They are second in Nations League Group A3, behind Spain, with a mouthwatering clash against the world champions looming on Nov 15. AFP