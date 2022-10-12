Kane looking to break his scoring duck in Europe

LONDON - Tottenham are due to play 10 matches before the World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov 20, starting with Wednesday's Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The fixture crunch means there will inevitably be tired legs, but the momentum Spurs have built up since the start of the season can help to carry the players through the next five weeks.

Antonio Conte's men have had a solid start to the season - they are third in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Arsenal and are also second in Group D in the Champions League.

With only two points separating leaders Sporting Lisbon from Spurs and bottom side Marseille a point adrift, the group looks tight.

Victory at home against Frankfurt will be critical if the hosts, who are on four points, are to move a step closer towards the knockout stage.

Goals have been hard to come by with only two scored in Europe, and Conte's side could do with Harry Kane opening his account in the competition on Wednesday.

The England captain is on fire in the league, with eight strikes, and he is second in the Golden Boot race to Manchester City's Erling Haaland (15).

His drought in the Champions League may be puzzling but Kane is determined to set that right against Frankfurt, with the Bundesliga outfit level on points with Spurs but behind on goal difference.

At the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, he said: "It's a really important game tomorrow. Of course, from a personal point of view, I want to score in every game. I'm hoping tomorrow night I can turn that around.

"It's going well in the Premier League - eight goals in nine appearances - and I'd like to score a few more in the Champions League."

Conte is also happy with the way things are going, adding: "We have a lot... of improvement. I try to push my players every day. The staff and I work to do that.

"We know that if we improve every player, then our level will be more up than down.

"The victory is important to enjoy football, to play with the right intensity and connect with the fans if they're enjoying it."

On the team's busy fixture list, the Italian admitted it was a challenge and it will be about the right balance between rotating and finding a winning combination.

"It is difficult for everybody, to play every three days is a big effort. We have to manage the situation in the best way possible," Conte added.

"You know you must rotate but, at the same time, you need good results, otherwise there is criticism.

"Fingers crossed, we have all the players available... it's important in every game to have a good balance and not lose your identity."

Wednesday's game has come too early for Dejan Kulusevski, who is set to be back at the weekend, but fellow forward Lucas Moura is in contention, having been sidelined since August.

