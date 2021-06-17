Kane in spotlight as City open against Spurs

LONDON • English Premier League champions Manchester City will start the defence of their title away to Tottenham after the fixtures for the new season were unveiled yesterday.

City are among the sides heavily linked with Spurs striker Harry Kane this summer, throwing up the tantalising possibility that the 27-year-old England captain could line up against his boyhood club on the Aug 14 weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League title, their fifth since 2012, by 12 points last season ahead of rivals Manchester United, who open their campaign against old foes Leeds at Old Trafford.

Both clashes were played behind closed doors on Leeds' return to the top flight last season, but hopes are high for significant crowd numbers for the coming season, set to kick off in August.

A 40,000-strong crowd will witness the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley next month as part of a British government pilot scheme, meaning that the Premier League could experience a similar number if the Covid-19 situation is under control.

On the opening weekend, Brentford will play in the top flight of English football for the first time in 74 years with a London derby at home to Arsenal, while Championship winners Norwich entertain Liverpool on their return to the Premier League.

Watford, back in the big time after a year-long absence, host Aston Villa in their first game while Champions League winners Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge.

There are a number of early meetings between the traditional "Big Six".

Liverpool host Chelsea on the third weekend of the season before the Blues entertain City in a repeat of the Champions League final on Sept 25.

Liverpool renew their rivalry with City on Oct 2 at Anfield and the return clash at the Etihad on April 9 could be key in the title race.

United and Liverpool face off at Old Trafford on Oct 23 and at Anfield on March 19.

All fixtures are still subject to change for television coverage.

