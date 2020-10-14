Kane in club vs country clash

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate is hoping that Harry Kane will be fit to start in the Nations League clash with Denmark today, but could possibly incur the wrath of Jose Mourinho if he decides to play the striker.

Tottenham boss Mourinho had called on Southgate not to risk playing the 27-year-old England captain in all three games during this international break, with Spurs having had a congested start to the new season.

Kane impressed with two goals as he helped Tottenham thrash Manchester United 6-1 in the Premier League earlier this month. He subsequently suffered a thigh issue and was not involved in a friendly with Wales last Thursday, and came off the bench in the 66th minute against Belgium on Sunday.

Southgate is confident that Kane would be "good to start" against the Danes despite Mourinho's concerns.

"Well, medically, there's been conversations, because that would always be the case," the England boss told reporters when asked if the Three Lions had been in contact with Spurs. "He started to train on Wednesday, was a little unhappy with how he felt, so worked with our medical team the next couple of days. We scanned just to be certain but it's a muscular fatigue issue rather than an injury... He knew by then he could push on a little bit, but he just needed a bit more confidence in it.

"I think he'll have gained more confidence from the spell he had against Belgium, and so all being well, we hope he'll be good to start on Wednesday."

Mourinho's worries are not unjustified, given Spurs' reliance on their star forward.

Kane missed nine matches in the Premier League last season and, of those matches, Tottenham won only three - scoring 12 goals compared to 49 goals and 13 victories with Kane in the team.

The striker already has three goals and six assists in four appearances this campaign.

Tottenham next play on Sunday, with Mourinho's men hosting London rivals West Ham.

If Kane misses out today, in-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored the opener against Wales, should retain his spot in the side.

Winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham are in line to return after missing Thursday's game due to a breach of coronavirus regulations.

Meanwhile, defenders Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier have withdrawn from the squad, the team announced yesterday.

The reasons for their withdrawal were not specified but Sky Sports reported Chilwell returned to Chelsea due to a pre-existing foot injury while Trippier left the camp for personal reasons.

11 Games Harry Kane has played in already this season, including 10 in 29 days before his substitute's appearance against Belgium.

The withdrawals leave Southgate with 28 players to choose from for his 23-man squad for today's game.

England are top of Nations League Group A2 with seven points after three games, one point ahead of second-placed Belgium.

REUTERS