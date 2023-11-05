Kane hat-trick fires Bayern to 4-0 win at Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany - Harry Kane marked his first appearance in Der Klassiker in trademark fashion with a hat-trick to take his Bundesliga goal total to 15 in 10 games as Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 away on Saturday.

The England striker slotted in from close range after nine minutes after Dayot Upamecano had headed a fast-starting Bayern in front five minutes earlier, with both goals created by Leroy Sane.

Stunned Dortmund improved after the break but record signing Kane grabbed his second goal to seal the points in the 72nd minute, again from close range. Kane then completed his third hat-trick of the season in stoppage time after racing clear.

Victory left champions Bayern on 26 points, two points behind leaders Bayern Leverkusen who had earlier beaten Hoffenheim 3-2 away.

Dortmund's first league defeat of the season left them in fourth spot on 21 points. REUTERS

