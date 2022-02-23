Kane has to face Burnley, even with one leg: Conte

LONDON • Amid talk that Antonio Conte is unsettled at Tottenham after he said that Spurs have "weakened" following the transfer window last month, the Italian dismissed those rumours again yesterday. He reiterated that he is happily working with a "smile" when his players are all willing to learn.

The Tottenham manager saw his team bounce back in style on Saturday after three straight Premier League defeats when they beat leaders Manchester City 3-2, thanks to a 95th-minute strike from Harry Kane.

The Etihad victory was impressive, but there would have been questions why they could not play better as they surrendered 2-0 to Chelsea, 3-2 to Southampton and 2-0 to Wolves before that.

Conte, though, believes that his team are still a work in progress and he is happy to help his players improve along the way.

"When I say I'm enjoying to work in Tottenham I mean this... I'm finding a lot of availability in these players to work, to improve and to take on football knowledge," he said ahead of today's trip to Burnley.

"Players sometimes don't want to follow you. Sometimes it happens. But this group is showing a lot of availability. I enjoy more to work with them.

"I come to the training ground with a smile because I know I spend two to three hours working with people who want to work seriously and want to improve themselves.

"We have to continue to work, we need a bit of time and patience. I have seen that we are improving in many aspects."

Kane has a slight injury but Conte insisted that his star striker has no reason to sit out today.

"Harry had a hit on his back but he has to play. Even if he has one leg, he has to play. He is good. Harry knows his importance to the team," said the Italian.

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are set to miss out, while Sergio Reguilon confirmed on social media he had Covid-19 before the City win and is unlikely to be available today.

Conte's men are in eighth place, but could leapfrog both Arsenal and Wolves - in sixth and seventh - if they beat relegation-threatened Burnley.

Tottenham have won their last three games against Burnley and the odds are all in their favour today, despite Sean Dyche's men also claiming a victory on Saturday - 3-0 over Brighton - following four winless games.

"I've said many times, in the second half of the season, statistically we're very strong physically," Dyche said.

"The last three games we've been seven or eight kilometres in front of the opposition. That's a big shift from these players.

"They're putting that in week in, week out all of a sudden... It doesn't guarantee you a win, but it gives you a whole better chance if you're physically right."

Dyche is hopeful that Wout Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet can shake off their injuries from the Brighton game in time for today.

Charlie Taylor and virus-hit duo James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are doubts, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson has a fresh injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

BURNLEY V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch103 & StarHub Ch228, tomorrow, 3.20am