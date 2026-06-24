Kane fluffs his lines as England stumble against Ghana

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group L - England v Ghana - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 23, 2026 England's Harry Kane shoots over the crossbar REUTERS/Pilar Olivares TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, June 23 - Harry Kane endured a rare moment of profligacy as the England captain blazed a gilt-edged chance over the bar late in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Ghana, denying his side the victory that would have secured a place in the World Cup round of 32.

With England pressing for a late winner, Nico O'Reilly rose highest to meet a cross and guided a header against the crossbar.

The rebound dropped invitingly for Kane six yards from goal, but the Bayern Munich striker, who scored twice in England's opening 4-2 win over Croatia, unexpectedly sent his effort soaring over the top.

The miss stunned England supporters behind the goal, with Kane the player most would have backed to convert from such a position.

HANDS ON HEAD

Instead, the striker was left with his hands on his head as Ghana escaped with a valuable point and England were forced to wait to confirm their passage to the knockout stages.

"You go through games like that," Kane said. "I was just there waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way.

"It was kind of a game as a striker that you're just waiting for the ball to bounce. And it did. I just couldn't quite get over the ball.

"But, yeah, I'm backing myself to score that more often than not. I've been a striker long enough to know they don't always go in, so I have to accept it."

Had Kane found the back of the net, he would have passed Gary Lineker's England World Cup scoring record of 10 goals.

Carrying the weight of England's hopes into the tournament, Kane arrived in North America after another prolific season with Bayern Munich. The England captain has scored 81 goals in 116 internationals.

With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo all making their mark on the tournament, Ronaldo scoring twice in Portugal's victory over Uzbekistan on Tuesday, England hoped Kane would add to his tally against Ghana in the race for the Golden Boot.

"Normally, a clear goal for us," England coach Thomas Tuchel said. "It's a big chance and then another chance. It would've been deserved."

England play Panama in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday. REUTERS