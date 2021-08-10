Kane back at Spurs, insists he 'never refused' to train

LONDON • Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reported back to the club and is isolating at its training complex while fulfilling quarantine requirements following his holiday in the Bahamas and Florida, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Sunday.

The England captain failed to show up for pre-season training last week but maintained he "never refused" to train amid reports that he was trying to force a move to English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Nuno confirmed that he had yet to speak to the striker - who would train alone until Thursday in order to comply with protocols enforced to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections - but would do so as soon as he could to clear up issues surrounding Kane's future.

"Harry is with us. He has to quarantine. He is in The Lodge but he is training," the Portuguese said, referring to the players' residential facility at Spurs' training complex.

"We expect to integrate Harry when he follows all the protocols that we have to apply. I will speak with Harry probably as soon as possible... we have a training session tomorrow and even with social distancing, hopefully I will get to speak with Harry."

Last Friday, City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that the club were still keen to sign the 28-year-old after an initial offer reportedly worth £100 million (S$188 million) was turned down by the north London club in June.

Spurs are said to want a British record £150 million for Kane, which would also make him the second-most expensive footballer in history after the €222 million (S$354 million) Paris Saint-Germain paid to land Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

Nuno's men, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season - meaning they will take part in the inaugural Europa Conference League - will host City on Sunday in the opening game of the 2021-22 campaign.

Meanwhile, football insider Fabrizio Romano yesterday confirmed on Twitter that Chelsea were set to make their first big-money signing of the transfer window this week, with a club-record €115 million move for Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku all but complete.

The 28-year-old, who will return to the Blues after a three-year spell at Stamford Bridge where he failed to score a goal from 2011-14, is set to become the second-most expensive transfer by a British club, just days after Manchester City signed Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish for £100 million.

REUTERS