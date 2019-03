Tottenham and England man Harry Kane scoring his 200th goal for club and country with a 26th-minute opener at Southampton yesterday. But it was not enough for third-placed Spurs to avoid defeat at manager Mauricio Pochettino's old club and end their three-game Premier League winless run. The Saints turned the game around late on in just five minutes, with Yan Valery (76th minute) equalising and James Ward-Prowse scoring the free-kick winner to make it 2-1.