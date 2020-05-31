Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada celebrating after scoring the winner in his side's 2-1 Bundesliga victory at Wolfsburg yesterday. The Japanese midfielder fired home to clinch all three points following a cross in the 85th minute. The result left Frankfurt, who had Lucas Torro sent off in stoppage time, 12th in the 18-team standings on 32 points, while Wolfsburg are 10 points ahead in sixth.
Kamada stars for Frankfurt in late victory
