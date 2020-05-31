Kamada stars for Frankfurt in late victory

Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada celebrating after scoring the winner in his side's 2-1 Bundesliga victory at Wolfsburg yesterday. The Japanese midfielder fired home to clinch all three points following a cross in the 85th minute. The result left
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada celebrating after scoring the winner in his side's 2-1 Bundesliga victory at Wolfsburg yesterday. The Japanese midfielder fired home to clinch all three points following a cross in the 85th minute. The result left Frankfurt, who had Lucas Torro sent off in stoppage time, 12th in the 18-team standings on 32 points, while Wolfsburg are 10 points ahead in sixth.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 31, 2020, with the headline 'Kamada stars for Frankfurt in late victory'. Print Edition | Subscribe
