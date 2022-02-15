Kallang could turn red for Liverpool in July

Liverpool fans in Singapore could soon be serenading their players with the club anthem, You'll Never Walk Alone, at the National Stadium.

The Straits Times understands that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are in talks to play here later this year in a pre-season friendly.

Sports website The Athletic also reported that Liverpool have held discussions to face fellow English Premier League (EPL) side Crystal Palace on July 15 in Singapore. Confirmation could come next month.

The match could take place as part of the Premier League Asia trophy - the only EPL-affiliated competition staged outside England. Arsenal, Stoke City, Everton and a Singapore select side contested the trophy here in 2015. The last edition of the pre-season tournament was held in China in 2019.

In a wide-ranging interview with ST yesterday, Singapore Sports Hub chief executive officer Lionel Yeo said that negotiations are in place for games to take place at the National Stadium.

Pre-pandemic, the 55,000-seat venue at Kallang had hosted European football giants such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan as part of the International Champions Cup (ICC). In July 2019, over 52,000 fans saw United beat Inter 1-0.

When asked if the ICC would be returning in 2022 after a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus, Yeo said: "The ICC is something which you should hear from the STB (Singapore Tourism Board) because they are the party that talks to the ICC rights holder, but what I will say is that for this July, we are still in discussions for potentially some pre-season European football."

If the Liverpool versus Palace match does go ahead, it would mark the fourth time the Reds have played here. The last time the 19-time English champions did so was in July 2009 when a Rafael Benitez-led side beat the Singapore national team 5-0 in a friendly in front of 50,000 supporters.

It is not known how many fans will be allowed to catch the game if it is confirmed. The largest sports event here during the pandemic was the Dec 5-Jan 1 Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup, which saw sell-out crowds of almost 10,000 per game at Kallang.

Liverpool fans here are delighted that they could soon welcome their team after a long absence.

S. Maheswaran, 22, a full-time national serviceman, has yet to watch his team play live. He was only nine when the Reds last came to town.

He said: "Before the pandemic, a lot of my friends who support Arsenal and Manchester United got to see their team here. So it's fantastic that Liverpool could finally come here to play after a long time."

Muhammad Syahril, 35, is looking forward to watching new signing Luis Diaz and Portuguese talisman Diogo Jota.

Said Syahril, who watched Liverpool at Anfield in 2020: "The fact that the team is doing really well in the league over the last few years will definitely make fans really excited to catch them live."