Kalajdzic scores later winner as Wolves beat Everton

LIVERPOOL, England - Sasa Kalajdzic scored three minutes from the end to hand Wolverhampton Wanderers their first win of the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, piling more misery on their wasteful hosts.

Substitute Kalajdzic steered in a header from Pedro Neto’s cross to earn Wolves their first points of the season, having ridden their luck as Everton spurned numerous opportunities to score first.

Everton looked the more dangerous team but are left waiting for their first point of the campaign in another demoralising defeat that was a carbon copy of their opening day loss to Fulham.

Both teams had goals disallowed earlier but Wolves finally found the breakthrough with their only shot on target in the game. Everton are now without a point or a goal in their first three games for the first time in their history. REUTERS

