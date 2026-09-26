Kabini earns South Africa win over Guinea, Eritrea hold Kenya

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CAPE TOWN, Sept 26 - South Africa left-back Samukele Kabini scored his first international goal 13 minutes from time to hand South Africa a 2-1 home win over Guinea in their opening Group D match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Soweto on Saturday.

Eritrea held tournament co-hosts Kenya to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi in the other game in the group as South Africa made a positive start under new coach Pitso Mosimane, who returns for a third spell in charge.

Defender Ime Okon gave the home side the lead on the half-hour mark as he blasted the ball in off the near post, but Guinea equalised via Seydouba Cisse when he reacted quickest to a loose ball after a free-kick had hit the wall.

That would have been a good result for Guinea, but they were undone at the back when Yanela Mbuthuma played in fellow substitute Kabini behind the visitors’ defence and he finished low past the goalkeeper.

With Kenya having qualified as co-hosts for the finals, only one other side will advance from Group D to the 24-team tournament and Guinea appear to be South Africa’s main rivals.

Eritrea took the lead in Kenya via Nahom Girmai as he profited from some hesitant defending by Kenya, but the home side equalised through Ryan Ogam three minutes from the end.

South Africa next travel to neutral Cairo to face Eritrea on Wednesday, while Guinea host Kenya the following day. REUTERS