Kabak, Davies join Reds march

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that deadline day signing Ben Davies will be a big plus to his squad, as much as playing for the Reds will be a huge advantage for the defender.

The Premier League champions bolstered their injury-hit defence by signing centre-back Davies from Championship club Preston North End on Monday and also secured a season-loan deal for Schalke's Turkish central defender Ozan Kabak.

British media reported that Liverpool would pay Preston around £2 million (S$3.6 million) for the 25-year-old, who arrives at Anfield on a long-term contract.

Speaking ahead of today's Premier League home clash against Brighton, Klopp said: "Ben knows how it is to play a lot of games and play more than you train. He knows how to defend. So it is a big opportunity for both sides. A player with experience and space to develop.

"Very interesting signing, looking forward to meeting Ben finally as it went quickly... We looked all over in Europe. I saw Ben, I was interested. I am a big believer in opportunities and taking chances and Ben sees it the same way."

Liverpool are without centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to long-term injuries and were dealt another blow when Joel Matip was forced off with an ankle ligament injury in their 3-1 league win at Tottenham Hotspur last week. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Klopp has had to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in defence this season while also relying on young players to fill gaps at the back.

Liverpool fielded Henderson and 23-year-old Nathaniel Phillips as their centre-back pairing in Sunday's 3-1 win at West Ham United that lifted them to third place.

Fabinho was absent due to a "minor fitness issue" and is ruled out of today's game.

"We found some good solutions and now we have more options," added Klopp. "It is not perfect. January not my favourite window. We signed them yesterday, they (could) play tomorrow. It's work under pressure. Options.

"Ozan is still a talent and has proven a lot. He is here now in a stable team. He can help us and we can help him. Our situation is really strange. We are without our four centre-backs. We needed players."

Meanwhile, the Reds' Japanese midfielder Takumi Minamino has joined Southampton on loan for the rest of the season.

There were only three permanent deals on deadline day, owing much to clubs being hamstrung by the coronavirus crisis and new Brexit rules.

Everton signed striker Joshua King from Championship side Bournemouth until the end of the campaign, while Brighton secured the services of midfielder Moises Caicedo from Ecuadorian top-flight side Independiente del Valle on a deal until 2025.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo, Aston Villa new boy Morgan Sanson and West Brom pair Mbaye Diagne and Robert Snodgrass were among the handful of high-profile permanent signings in the January transfer window as teams made the decision to rely on their existing squads or relied on loans.

Liverpool sit four points behind leaders Manchester City (44), who have a game in hand. But Klopp is also wary of 17th-placed Brighton.

He said: "They have a clear idea, good players in the right positions. They stick to their idea and I respect that a lot. Against Spurs it was a deserved (1-0) win. Controlled it. A football-playing side."

Following today's match, the Reds will host City in a crucial clash on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

