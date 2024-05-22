Juventus Women appoint Canzi as new manager






Juventus Women have appointed Massimiliano Canzi as new manager for next season, as they look to get back to winning league titles, the club announced on Wednesday.

Canzi has signed a contract until 2026, and the club have an option to extend this for an additional year. He spent this season as manager of third-tier men's side Pontedera. He makes a return to women's football having worked with Sesto San Giovanni in 2001.

Juventus, who won five consecutive league titles beginning with their first season in Serie A in 2017-18, have finished the last two seasons as runners-up to AS Roma. The club parted ways with Australian manager Joe Montemurro in March.

Montemurro's assistant, Giuseppe Zappella, took over as interim manager for the rest of the season, but from July 1 Canzi will take charge. REUTERS

