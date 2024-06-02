Juventus to rejoin European Club Association

Juventus are to rejoin the European Club Association (ECA), the body's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Saturday, after the Italian club asked to pull out of the European Super League project.

In July 2023, Juve announced they had begun the process of withdrawing from the Super League project. Juve were excluded from the ECA in 2021.

"I am pleased to report that Juventus has requested to re-join ECA, which will be formalised shortly," Al-Khelaifi said at the ECA Executive Committee meeting in London.

"ECA's door is always open to clubs who believe in collective interests, progressive reform and working constructively with all stakeholders – we are delighted Juventus will rejoin the European football family."

The ECA represents more than 440 clubs across the continent, although it is dominated by the big teams, including most of the 12 initially involved in the planned breakaway Super League.

The Super League was formed in April 2021, when 12 of Europe's top soccer clubs launched a bid to wrest control of the game and its lucrative revenue away from the European soccer's governing body UEFA.

The proposal sparked widespread protests among fans and threats of sanctions by UEFA, leading nine clubs to pull out.

The withdrawal of Juventus leaves Real Madrid and Barcelona as the only clubs still backing the Super League. REUTERS