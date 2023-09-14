Juventus suffers 81 million euro loss in fiscal H2, parent Exor says

MILAN - Italy's Juventus posted a 81 million euro ($87 million) loss in the second half of its fiscal year to the end of June, parent Exor said on Wednesday, indicating a full-year deficit of around 110 million euros for the Serie A soccer club.

Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer team, said in March it had ended the six months to Dec. 31, 2022 with a 29.5 million euro net loss.

The Turin-based club is expected to officially release its results for the full financial year ended on June 30 later this month. In the 2021-22 fiscal year it posted a record loss of almost 240 million euros. ($1 = 0.9308 euros) REUTERS

