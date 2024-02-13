Juventus stunned 1-0 by strugglers Udinese

Udinese's Sandi Lovric in action with Juventus' Alex Sandro. PHOTO: REUTERS
TURIN, Italy - Juventus' title hopes suffered a blow in a 1-0 home defeat by lowly Udinese in Serie A on Monday after defender Lautaro Giannetti scored in the first half to leave Massimiliano Allegri's side winless for a third consecutive game.

The loss leaves Juve in second place on 53 points, seven points adrift of Inter Milan, who have a game in hand, and a point ahead of third-placed AC Milan.

Udinese took the lead against the run of play in the 25th minute when Giannetti capitalised on a defensive error to net on the half-volley from close range after a free kick.

Juve thought they had equalised on the hour following a corner but the effort was disallowed because Federico Chiesa's cross went out of play. REUTERS

