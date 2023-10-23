Juventus sink 10-man Milan with Locatelli strike

MILAN, Italy - Manuel Locatelli secured a 1-0 win for Juventus at AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday with a second-half strike, after the hosts were reduced to 10 men when defender Malick Thiaw received a direct red card.

A relatively slow-paced match took a surprising turn five minutes before the break when Thiaw received his marching orders for a last-man foul on Moise Kean.

With the numerical advantage, Juve took charge and Locatelli scored in the 63rd minute with a deflected long-range shot off Rade Krunic, catching Milan keeper Antonio Mirante off guard.

Juve are now third in the table with 20 points, with Milan second on 21 points, one point behind leaders Inter Milan after the ninth round. REUTERS

