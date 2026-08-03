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Juventus sign Kolo Muani from PSG on five-year deal

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 28, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany - January 28, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Aug 2 - Juventus have signed Randal Kolo Muani from Paris St Germain, the two clubs announced on Sunday as the France forward returns to the Serie A side where he spent half a season on loan last year.

Juve said they had paid 38 million euros ($43.80 million) for Kolo Muani's services along with performance-related bonuses of up to 12 million euros, with the 27-year-old signing a contract until 2031.

In his first stint at Juve, Kolo Muani scored 10 times in 22 matches after joining them in January 2025 before he was loaned to Tottenham Hotspur for the 2025-26 season.

Kolo Muani has 32 caps for France, scoring nine goals, but he did not make the squad for the 2026 World Cup where the team reached the semi-finals.

Earlier on Sunday, Juventus announced that they had signed Bosnia &amp; Herzegovina winger Kerim Alajbegovic from Bayer Leverkusen for 30 million euros. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.