Juventus move up to second after Milik secures win against Lecce

TURIN - Arkadiusz Milik's 57th-minute goal secured Juventus a 1-0 home victory over Lecce on Tuesday, moving them up to second in the Serie A standings.

The home fans collectively breathed a sigh of relief when Milik tapped the ball in from a short distance following Adrien Rabiot's header back across the face of the goal.

Juve supporters, who had hoped for redemption following Saturday's 4-2 loss at Sassuolo, were left frustrated after a dull first half ended without any goals.

Lecce went down to 10 men three minutes into stoppage time after Mohamed Kaba earning a second yellow card for diving.

Juve moved up to 13 points, two behind Inter Milan, who hosts Sassuolo on Wednesday. Lecce are fourth on 11 points. REUTERS