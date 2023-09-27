Juventus move up to second after Milik secures win against Lecce

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lecce - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 26, 2023 Juventus&#039; Arkadiusz Milik scores their first goal past Lecce&#039;s Wladimiro Falcone REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lecce - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 26, 2023 Lecce&#039;s Patrick Dorgu in action with Juventus&#039; Weston McKennie and Arkadiusz Milik REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lecce - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 26, 2023 Lecce&#039;s Yiber Ramadani in action with Juventus&#039; Arkadiusz Milik REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lecce - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 26, 2023 Juventus&#039; Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Lecce - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - September 26, 2023 Juventus&#039; Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring their first goal with Nicolo Fagioli REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
TURIN - Arkadiusz Milik's 57th-minute goal secured Juventus a 1-0 home victory over Lecce on Tuesday, moving them up to second in the Serie A standings.

The home fans collectively breathed a sigh of relief when Milik tapped the ball in from a short distance following Adrien Rabiot's header back across the face of the goal.

Juve supporters, who had hoped for redemption following Saturday's 4-2 loss at Sassuolo, were left frustrated after a dull first half ended without any goals.

Lecce went down to 10 men three minutes into stoppage time after Mohamed Kaba earning a second yellow card for diving.

Juve moved up to 13 points, two behind Inter Milan, who hosts Sassuolo on Wednesday. Lecce are fourth on 11 points. REUTERS

