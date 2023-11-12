Juventus move top of Serie A with 2-1 home win over Cagliari

TURIN - Juventus moved top of the Serie A standings with a 2-1 home win over lowly Cagliari on Saturday as defenders Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani scored in the second half to secure a fifth consecutive win.

Bremer broke the deadlock on the hour mark, scoring with a towering header from a Filip Kostic cross and Rugani doubled the lead 10 minutes later, bundling the ball in with his chest after hitting the bar following a corner.

Cagliari briefly silenced the Juventus Stadium when they pulled one back in the 75th minute through defender Alberto Dossena, who nodded home from a corner.

Juventus are top of the standings with 29 points, one point ahead of Inter Milan who host mid-table Frosinone on Sunday. Cagliari are 17th on nine points. REUTERS

