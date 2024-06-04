Juventus formally terminate Allegri's contract by mutual agreement

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Lazio v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - April 23, 2024 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts before the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo
Updated
Jun 04, 2024, 03:36 AM
Published
Jun 04, 2024, 03:36 AM

Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri have decided to terminate the contract of the former coach by mutual agreement, the Serie A club said on Monday.

Juventus sacked Allegri in May over his behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off as Juve beat Atalanta 1-0 to win a record-extending 15th Italian Cup.

"Juventus Football Club and Massimiliano Allegri can confirm that they have mutually agreed to terminate his contract at the end of the current season," Juventus said in a statement.

Allegri was the Turin club's coach for eight years over two spells, in 2014-2019 and 2021-2024, leading Juve to five Serie A titles, five Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups. REUTERS

