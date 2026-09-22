Straitstimes.com header logo

Juventus fined after supporters interrupt minute's silence for Mazzola

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sept 22 - Juventus were fined by Serie A on Tuesday after their supporters interrupted a minute of silence for former Italy international Sandro Mazzola.

Mazzola, who died on Saturday at the age of 83, had a stellar career playing for Inter Milan and the Italian national team.

During the minute's silence before Juventus' home match against Atalanta, shouts were heard from a section of the Juve fans and some fans turned their backs to the pitch. Other members of the crowd responded with applause.

A fine of €10,000 ($11,000) was imposed on Juventus after a small percentage of the supporters packed into the South Stand failed to properly respect the minute of silence, the Italian league said.

Juventus released a statement titled "Respect and Sportsmanship".

"No rivalry can justify a lack of respect during a minute’s silence," they said. "Honouring the memory of those being remembered and coming together in remembrance during moments of commemoration is a shared responsibility that transcends allegiances and colours." REUTERS

See more on

Juventus

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.