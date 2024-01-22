Juventus climb to top of Serie A with win over Lecce

Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Juventus - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - January 21, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic scores their first goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Juventus - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - January 21, 2024 Juventus' Fabio Miretti in action with Lecce's Nikola Krstovic REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Juventus - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - January 21, 2024 Lecce's Nikola Krstovic in action with Juventus' Danilo and Fabio Miretti REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Juventus - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - January 21, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in action with Lecce's Marin Pongracic REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Juventus - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - January 21, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in action with Lecce's Federico Baschirotto REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
LECCE, Italy - A second-half brace from Dusan Vlahovic and a late header from Gleison Bremer earned Juventus a 3-0 away win over Lecce on Sunday, lifting them to the top of Serie A.

Juve lead the standings with 52 points, one ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, who did not play a league match this weekend as they were participating in the Italian Supercup. Lecce are 14th with 21 points.

After 59 minutes, Juve broke the deadlock when Vlahovic sent the ball bouncing into the far corner.

Nine minutes later, Vlahovic doubled Juve's lead by deflecting a header from Weston McKennie that was already on course for the net.

Bremer completed the win by leaping over the Lecce defence to head the ball into the net from a set piece five minutes from time. REUTERS

