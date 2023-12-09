Juventus back on top after clinical win against wasteful Napoli

TURIN, Italy - Juventus delivered an efficient performance as they moved back to provisional top spot in Serie A on Friday, securing a 1-0 home win against a wasteful Napoli thanks to a header from Federico Gatti.

Six minutes into the second half, Juve broke the deadlock when Gatti collected an Andrea Cambiaso cross at the back post, outjumping his marker to head it into the back of the net.

Napoli had numerous chances but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed a clear opportunity around the half-hour mark and Victor Osimhen had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half.

Juve top the standings with 36 points, one ahead of Inter Milan who host lowly Udinese on Saturday.

Napoli are fifth with 24 points. REUTERS