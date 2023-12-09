Juventus back on top after clinical win against wasteful Napoli

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 8, 2023 Juventus' Danilo celebrates after the match with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 8, 2023 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in action with Napoli's Natan REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 8, 2023 Juventus' Federico Gatti celebrates scoring their first goal with Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 8, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action with Juventus' Federico Gatti REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - December 8, 2023 Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso in action with Napoli's Natan REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

TURIN, Italy - Juventus delivered an efficient performance as they moved back to provisional top spot in Serie A on Friday, securing a 1-0 home win against a wasteful Napoli thanks to a header from Federico Gatti.

Six minutes into the second half, Juve broke the deadlock when Gatti collected an Andrea Cambiaso cross at the back post, outjumping his marker to head it into the back of the net.

Napoli had numerous chances but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed a clear opportunity around the half-hour mark and Victor Osimhen had a goal disallowed for offside in the second half.

Juve top the standings with 36 points, one ahead of Inter Milan who host lowly Udinese on Saturday.

Napoli are fifth with 24 points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top