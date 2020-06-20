Juve need to move into high gear fast

MILAN • Juventus' Serie A supremacy faces a stiff test with the champions just one point ahead of Lazio (62) as the Italian league kicks off again today following a three-month shutdown owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

A return had looked unthinkable back in April as Italy counted their daily coronavirus deaths in the hundreds for nearly 35,000 victims in the country. But the situation has improved with strict health protocols in place and all matches being played behind closed doors.

Four postponed games will take place first this weekend.

Today, Torino host Parma and Cagliari travel to Hellas Verona.

Atalanta host Sassuolo in Bergamo tomorrow, and Inter Milan are at home against Sampdoria.

Next week, all teams will have 12 games left to play, with Juventus at Bologna on Monday and Lazio travelling to Atalanta on Wednesday.

Maurizio Sarri's Juventus - who are chasing a record-extending ninth-straight Serie A crown - fell in the Italian Cup final to Napoli on penalties midweek, having also lost the Italian Super Cup to Lazio in December. They also trail French side Lyon 1-0 after their Champions League round-of-16 first leg.

His woes have been compounded after Brazilian defender Alex Sandro tore a knee ligament against Napoli and Sami Khedira picked up a potentially serious tendon problem. Argentinian forward Gonzalo Higuain and captain Giorgio Chiellini are also not at full fitness.

Juventus will be counting on their top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo to react after suffering two defeats in a final for the first time in his career.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile has scored 27 goals this season, six more than Ronaldo, as the in-form Romans target their third Scudetto and first in two decades.

Simone Inzaghi's side have beaten Juventus twice this season, in the Super Cup final and 3-1 in the Olympic Stadium in Rome.

PARTS NOT WORKING WELL We're a team used to solving situations with individual moves, but at the moment it's difficult because we lack (individual) brilliance. MAURIZIO SARRI, Juventus coach, on his players having yet to gel.

The top two teams will meet in Turin on July 20. Inter are third, nine points behind Juventus after losing to Lazio (2-1) and Juventus (2-0) just before the suspension.

"If I have to find a positive part of this crisis, it's that I've had time to focus and try to find different areas in which the team can improve," said Inter coach Antonio Conte.

Atalanta occupy the final Champions League berth, three points ahead of Roma, with Napoli a further six points back in sixth.

The Italian government on Thursday agreed to ease quarantine restrictions for football teams in the case of a positive coronavirus test.

Previously, the required two-week quarantine period for the entire team and staff in the case of a positive test would have made it difficult for the league to conclude.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza gave the green light to a "soft" quarantine, meaning that if a positive case is discovered, only the infected person will be isolated.

Serie A's resumption promises to be a hectic period with matches crammed into six weeks and games almost every day. For Juventus, it could be a stern test of how well they have prepared for the restart.

Sarri suggested after Wednesday's defeat that his side were rusty after their long break, which saw three members of the squad infected with Covid-19.

"We're a team used to solving situations with individual moves, but at the moment it's difficult because we lack (individual) brilliance," he said.

"But I think this situation is temporary. You can't think the team has the same pace as three months ago."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS