Juve go top with late Gatti winner at Monza

MONZA, Italy - Juventus's Federico Gatti scored a stoppage-time winner in a frantic finale to secure a 2-1 victory at Monza on Friday that provisionally propelled them top of Serie A.

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot broke the deadlock for Juve when he won an aerial duel to head the ball into the roof of the net from a corner after 12 minutes.

Yet Monza grabbed an equaliser in stoppage time with a long shot from Valentin Carboni that sneaked into the net before Gatti secured Juve all three points minutes later with a shot from inside the box.

Juve have 33 points after 14 matches, one ahead of Inter Milan, who will play at Napoli on Sunday.

Monza are 10th with 18 points. REUTERS

