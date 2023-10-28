Juve focusing on top-four finish despite chance to go top, says Allegri

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said his team must maintain a realistic approach as they try to finish in the top four this season despite the opportunity to claim provisional top spot in Serie A with a home win over Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Juve are third, trailing leaders Inter Milan by two points after a 1-0 win at AC Milan last weekend.

However, with Inter and Milan playing on Sunday, Juve have the chance to reach the summit for the first time this season.

"Football is made up of moments but we need to be realistic, working every day to improve so that this team consolidates its future, all growing together," Allegri told a press conference on Friday.

"The objective, clearly, is to be in the top four and play in the Champions League next year, then we will evaluate where we are at the end of the season."

Allegri will have two of his preferred forwards, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, back in full action following their partial involvement in the Milan match after an injury absence.

"We are all fine, Chiesa has returned after three weeks without training and had a good week. Vlahovic was already in consideration," he said.

Allegri added that he would not underestimate Verona, even though they are 16th on eight points with two wins this season.

"Tomorrow's match is a tricky one: it is a more difficult match to prepare for than last Sunday's. Verona have great physical strength and are physically demanding over the 90 minutes," he said.

"We must make Sunday's victory count by getting a result, otherwise we risk throwing overboard what we have achieved." REUTERS