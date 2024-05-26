Juve end season with routine win over Monza

TURIN, Italy - Juventus completed their Serie A campaign with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Monza on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Federico Chiesa and Alex Sandro.

Juve ended their season on 71 points third in the standings, but can still be overtaken by fifth-placed Atalanta, who have 66 points and two matches left to play.

Chiesa broke the deadlock after 26 minutes and Sandro doubled the lead two minutes later with a header from a corner.

Juve came close to scoring a third goal early in the second half, but Chiesa's attempt from the edge of the box hit the woodwork.

Monza ended the campaign in 12th place with 45 points. REUTERS