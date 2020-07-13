Juve close in on title amid Atalanta 'handball' outburst

TURIN • The only way for players to avoid giving away penalties for handball under current rules is to cut off their arms, fumed Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini after his team drew 2-2 at Juventus on Saturday, a result that practically ended their slim Serie A title hopes.

He saw his third-placed side concede two penalties - both for handballs and one coming in added time - allowing Serie A leaders Juventus, who are chasing their ninth Italian league title in a row, twice to fight back from behind.

Both incidents were accidental as shots struck the hands of Marten de Roon and Luis Muriel at point-blank range.

But because of the position of their arms, the referee had little option but to award a spot kick each time. Cristiano Ronaldo converted twice to make it 28 league goals this term, much to Gasperini's chagrin.

After seeing his side slip nine points behind Juventus (76) with six rounds of matches remaining, he blasted the officiating, saying: "Other countries don't give penalties like that.

"What do we do, cut off the player's arms? That's not the first penalty given like that, there have been so many.

"Is the rule interpreted like that in any other league in the world? We need to change the way we interpret the rules.

"We did really well against the league leaders. I'm very happy with the performance and very disappointed not to have won."

Admitting their title hopes were now gone - Atalanta have never won the Italian league - Gasperini said: "The Scudetto (is) no longer, but for us, it was a prestigious race and a way to test ourselves for the Champions League quarter-finals where we want to make a good impression."

His disappointment, however, will be tempered by his side's outstanding season, with the Champions League debutants drawn to face French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight in Lisbon next month. Atalanta had also won their last nine league games before Saturday's draw.

Juventus were far from their best and just like their previous league game when they slumped 4-2 away to AC Milan, Maurizio Sarri's men were similarly sluggish at home.



Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice from the penalty spot, both awarded for handball, in a 2-2 draw with Atalanta. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



However, with second-placed Lazio (68) falling apart after their third straight defeat, going down 1-2 at home to Sassuolo earlier, the Old Lady can see the finishing line.

Sarri is aiming to win his first trophy in Italy and just his second career title. He hailed Ronaldo as "a champion with his feet but also with his head" and for helping the Turin side take an "important step".

"Tonight's point was deserved," he said. "We drew against one of the best teams in Europe."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS