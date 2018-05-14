Just for kicks

Children enjoying a kick-about at Choa Chu Kang Stadium yesterday, part of Warriors FC's Kids Day. It was held before the Singapore Premier League match between Warriors and Albirex Niigata. The latter won 2-1. The kick-about was one of many activities over the weekend organised by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) in conjunction with the annual Asian Football Confederation Grassroots Football Day. Other activities that took place included coaching courses and five-a-side tournaments around the island.