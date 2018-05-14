Just for kicks

Children enjoying a kick-about at Choa Chu Kang Stadium yesterday, part of Warriors FC's Kids Day. It was held before the Singapore Premier League match between Warriors and Albirex Niigata. The latter won 2-1. The kick-about was one of many activiti
PHOTO: WARRIORS FC
Published
54 min ago

Children enjoying a kick-about at Choa Chu Kang Stadium yesterday, part of Warriors FC's Kids Day. It was held before the Singapore Premier League match between Warriors and Albirex Niigata. The latter won 2-1. The kick-about was one of many activities over the weekend organised by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) in conjunction with the annual Asian Football Confederation Grassroots Football Day. Other activities that took place included coaching courses and five-a-side tournaments around the island.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 14, 2018, with the headline 'Just for kicks'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

SPH deepens foray in content marketing with BrandInsider relaunch
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!
Content marketing with BrandInsider