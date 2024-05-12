Jurgen Klopp sets new Liverpool target for season ahead of penultimate game

LONDON - Jurgen Klopp has set Liverpool a new target of reaching 80 points as he takes his team away from home for the last time in an almost nine-year reign.

Third-placed Liverpool’s faint English Premier League title dreams ended on May 11 after Manchester City routed Fulham 4-0. But they face Aston Villa at Villa Park on May 13 bidding to end their season on a high.

Klopp, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season, told a press conference on May 10: “We have the chance to go above 80 points again. Like pretty much everything in life, you never should take things like this for granted.”

The German said the 4-2 win against Tottenham on May 5 was “what we needed, what we wanted, what the people deserved to see” after a poor run of results in April effectively ended their title hopes.

“If we are 100 per cent honest, is that the season where we were the best team in the league?” he asked. “We had our moments, we played our best game in our history against Man City but didn’t win it.

“It’s always small margins. If you win these kind of games it can open up something. We didn’t win it and then in the first moment when it looks like we struggled slightly we got really punished for it.”

If Liverpool’s past against Villa is anything to go by, however, the omens look good for the Reds.

Liverpool have won 16 Premier League away games against Aston Villa – more than they have against any other opponent. Villa have won just one and lost 10 of their last 12 top-flight games against Liverpool. Their sole victory was a 7-2 win at Villa Park in October 2020 behind closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota are major doubts for Liverpool, having missed training on May 10, while Joel Matip, Thiago, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak are all out for the remainder of the season.

Fourth-placed Villa, who were knocked out of the Europa Conference League after a 2-0 loss at Olympiakos on May 9, will be up for their final home game of the campaign before travelling to Crystal Palace next week.

Like Klopp, Villa manager Unai Emery has challenged his side to bounce back.

“We are motivated and excited,” he told the club’s website. “Of course, we have to be frustrated but not a lot because only one team can win (the Europa Conference League). If we are frustrated a lot, it doesn’t make sense.

“My idea is to recover myself as well and my message is clear: move on. We have to try to finish the season doing an amazing, amazing season if we are getting the objective in front.

“Even if we are without it, we are in Europe next year in the Europa League.”

Villa need three points to secure a Champions League spot for next season. Villa are also just a win short of equalling club Premier League records of 21 wins and 13 home victories in a season, both set in 1992-93.

Klopp was full of praise for Villa and the work of Emery.

“Incredible job. Unai Emery is one of the best we have in the business, 100 per cent. Wherever he was he had success,” he said.

“The job he is doing is absolutely exceptional. We all know how important it is for a club to qualify for the Champions League, how difficult it is to do that. And that he very likely will do that is absolutely exceptional. No other words for it.”

Villa midfielder Leon Bailey is a doubt after limping off against Olympiakos, and the club will assess the fitness of Youri Tielemans, Nicolo Zaniolo and Alex Moreno.

Klopp must avoid receiving a yellow card against Villa, which would mean he would be banned from the touchline for his final game in charge of the club next week, against Wolves at Anfield.

“I don’t need to (be on the touchline) but it would be cool,” he said. “I will try absolutely everything to not get involved in any kind of discussions.” REUTERS, AFP