Jurgen Klopp glad to bring ‘late bloomer’ Wataru Endo to Liverpool

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday he was happy to sign “late bloomer” Wataru Endo, with the Japan midfielder arriving at Anfield after Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia opted to join Chelsea instead.

No fee has been disclosed for the 30-year-old Endo’s “long-term contract” but reports valued his move from Bundesliga club Stuttgart at £19 million (S$33 million).

The Reds have been on the hunt for a defensive midfielder since both captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho made the move to Saudi Arabia during the ongoing transfer window.

Their attempts to sign Brighton’s Caicedo and Southampton’s Lavia failed, with both players heading to west London.

But Klopp, whose side face Bournemouth on Saturday, claimed he had long been an admirer of Endo.

He noted: “I am from Germany, I watch a lot of Bundesliga, I’ve known him since he is at Stuttgart, I liked him pretty much from the start when he started playing there.

“He’s a little bit of a late bloomer and usually for us for the way our owners see it, he was already too old when he joined Stuttgart but I obviously have a different view and I always liked him.”

Endo, who captains his country, told Liverpool’s website that the move to Merseyside was a “dream come true for me”.

On Liverpool’s transfer market issues, Klopp added: “I’m not sure if it’s something to do with Liverpool finding it harder to attract (players). Everything is more difficult ... There are a lot of things that are different this year from last year.

“Saudi Arabia, on top of that, made things not easier. Our window ends Sept 1. The window there is still open so (if there are) players that aren’t happy, then they will come again with even bigger offers.”

He highlighted how two weeks ago nobody would have guessed Neymar would move to the Middle East where he has joined Al-Hilal, further evidence that the Saudi Pro League is trying to grow and compete with the popularity of Europe’s top competitions.

“It’s not written in stone that everyone has to watch the Premier League, or La Liga or Bundesliga. It’s absolutely fine if they try to grow the league. We don’t have the right to say that’s not allowed,” Klopp added.

“China tried it, USA is trying, so it’s absolutely fine... But the endless money causes a problem. It will be cool if somebody could find a solution, a little bit regulation.

“So yes, it became more difficult. But not to convince players to go to Liverpool, 100 per cent if I called a million players, they all would have come immediately. You have to make sure you go for the right ones.” AFP, REUTERS