Jurgen Klopp complains about Saudi transfer deadline, dismisses Kylian Mbappe links

LONDON – Jurgen Klopp has urged Fifa to look into Saudi Arabia’s transfer window closing three weeks after Europe’s, with the Liverpool boss fearing European leagues will lose more players without being able to replace them.

The Premier League’s transfer window closes on Sept 1, the deadline for most of Europe’s top leagues, but Saudi Pro League clubs can sign players until Sept 20.

Liverpool have already seen three of their key players move to Saudi clubs, including skipper Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Fabinho while striker Roberto Firmino moved on a free transfer.

“The influence of Saudi Arabia is massive at the moment,” Klopp said on Tuesday, a day before their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

“Pretty much the worst thing I think is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer. If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe that’s not helpful.

“Uefa or Fifa must find solutions for that. At this moment, I don’t know exactly what will happen... Time will show.”

Saudi Arabia have flexed their financial might by luring some of the best players from European clubs with lucrative contracts, including French Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and his World Cup-winning compatriot N’Golo Kante.

The European exodus began in 2022 when Al-Nassr completed the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo soon after the World Cup in Qatar.

Klopp also dismissed reports of Liverpool looking to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan for the season as the Frenchman looks to leave Paris Saint-Germain, where he is at an impasse with the club as he enters the final year of his contract.

Mbappe has also been linked with a world-record move to Saudi Arabia, but media reports said he rejected the idea of playing in the Gulf kingdom as he eyes a transfer to Real Madrid.

“We laugh about it,” Klopp said. “The financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.”

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel was also asked about the rising influence of Saudi football and he likened it to the Chinese Super League where clubs also spent heavily on importing footballing talent in the middle of the last decade.

“It’s maybe a bit similar to the situation when China started their league. We’re experiencing the next league which tries to become more popular, and tries to build a brand by signing a lot of quality players and coaches,” he said.

“It’s a completely new situation and a bit too early for me to have a clear opinion.” REUTERS, AFP