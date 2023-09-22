Julian Nagelsmann named Germany coach ahead of Euro 2024

BERLIN – Julian Nagelsmann was appointed Germany’s new head coach until the Euro 2024 on home soil, replacing Hansi Flick, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday.

The former Bayern Munich boss has signed a deal until 2024, allowing the 36-year-old to leave after the European Championship.

Flick became the first coach in Germany history to be fired when he received his marching orders earlier in September, after their 4-1 home loss to Japan in a friendly match, with the four-time world champions struggling for form in recent years. REUTERS

