Jude’s brother Jobe Bellingham gets England call-up

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LONDON – Jobe Bellingham was named alongside older brother Jude in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the first time on Nov 6 as Chelsea’s Cole Palmer missed out.

Fulham teenager Josh King is also handed his first call-up ahead of Nations League games against Croatia and Spain later in November.

Tuchel said Palmer “misses too many opportunities” to impress at international level after pulling out of England’s last squad due to injury.

The Chelsea star, who was not included for the World Cup, has been left out as Tuchel takes the chance to look at younger options with a place in the quarter-finals of the Nations League almost guaranteed

Jobe Bellingham has been rewarded for a strong start to his second season at Borussia Dortmund, where Jude also played for three seasons before moving to Real Madrid.

King has impressed despite Fulham’s struggles in the Premier League, while Liverpool’s 18-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha is also included.

England are second in group A3 after four games, with three wins and a defeat, against Spain at Wembley.

The Three Lions host Croatia, who they beat 7-0 in October, on Nov 12 before travelling to take on Spain with just one point needed to qualify for the knockout rounds in March.

Newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane is set to surpass Peter Shilton as England’s most capped male player after moving level with the former goalkeeper on 125 appearances against the Czech Republic last time out. AFP

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton), James Trafford (Leeds)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid/ESP), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa, Ben White (both Arsenal), Djed Spence (Inter Milan/ITA), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/GER), James Garner (Everton), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze (all Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona/ESP), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)