Jubilant Klopp hails 'exceptional' Jota

LONDON • With 21 goals in 46 appearances for Liverpool, Diogo Jota's £41 million (S$75 million) transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September last year has proven to be a snip.

The Portugal forward nabbed his sixth and seventh Premier League goals of the season in Saturday's 4-0 win over Southampton, leading manager Jurgen Klopp to sing his praises as the "perfect signing".

Jota scored the fastest top-flight goal this season when he found the net after 97 seconds and added another in the first half as the Reds temporarily moved up to second place in the table.

Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk also netted in Liverpool's second successive four-goal thrashing and the hosts have now scored 39 league goals this season, more than any other team ahead of a busy December schedule.

On Jota, who has stepped up amid Roberto Firmino's continued absence due to a hamstring injury, Klopp said: "Diogo, exceptional player, exceptional boy.

"It was for us... a perfect signing because he has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs. He has the technical skills, the physical skills, and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick."

Jota also had an impressive debut year with Liverpool despite missing three months because of injury and Klopp added he was delighted with how the signing has panned out.

"He has the speed, the desire to finish situations off really good," the German said. "I think his goal-scoring record is pretty impressive, if I'm right.

"Unfortunately, he had a big injury last year and that is then never helpful.

"But he is back, thank God, and fits really well in this team. I'm really happy for him."

"Three games ago we lost at West Ham... we drew two games before as well. All of a sudden, we were in a bad moment. Now, we look like we are in a better moment."

The Saints had their moments but could not cope defensively at Anfield and the loss left them on 14 points from 13 games.

"It's always easier when you start well with a goal at home," Jota said of Liverpool's unrelenting pressure.

"We knew in the past we'd been 2-0 up and not won the game but we did today and that's important.

"I take advantage of playing for a good team. Fortunately for me, I can score goals and hopefully keep doing it."

Next up for Klopp's men will be the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

