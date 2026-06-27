Cape Verde tie Saudi Arabia, become smallest nation to reach knockouts

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HOUSTON - Cape Verde became the first World Cup debutant to reach the knockout phase in 20 years with their 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia to close out Group H.

The nation of islands off Africa’s Atlantic Coast was the third-smallest qualifier in tournament history when it topped a qualifying group that included traditional African power Cameroon in October 2025.

Cape Verde (0-0-3, 3 points) are now the smallest nation ever to reach the second phase, finishing second in the group above Saudi Arabia (0-1-2, 2 points) and Uruguay (0-1-2, 2 points), who lost 1-0 in June 26’s other group game to Spain (2-0-1, 7 points).

The 67th-ranked team in the FIFA World Rankings set the table for their accomplishment with a 0-0 draw against Spain, the pre-tournament betting favorites.

They’ll now face defending champion Argentina in Miami Gardens on July 3.

Cape Verde players celebrate after the match as Cape Verde qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

Saudi Arabia failed to advance for a sixth consecutive World Cup appearance after reaching the last 16 in their maiden tournament in 1994. Before June 26, Ghana and Ukraine were the last tournament debutants to progress from their group in 2006.

This was the Cape Verdeans’ second 0-0 draw, but they were the aggressors and deserved to advance.

They created easily the game’s best chance for either side in the 74th minute.

Nuno da Costa ran onto a throughball over the top from in his own half, drove at two Saudi defenders, then laid the ball to his right into the path of Laros Duarte’s surging run.

Goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais charged off his line and kept Duarte’s first-time effort out just barely with his trailing leg.

Cape Verde's Laros Duarte (right) in action with Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Owais. PHOTO: REUTERS

Cape Verde continued to threaten through da Costa in particular.

Several minutes after Al-Owais’ save, he got around the corner but sent his effort wide from a tight angle.

Then in second-half stoppage time, he missed narrowly wide on what looked like a clear chance, though the linesman’s flag eventually came up.

Cape Verde had the better first half, but it was Saudi Arabia with the lone chance on goal, Mohamed Kanno’s header in stoppage time that Vozinha comfortably claimed.

Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno (in white) in action with Cape Verde’s Laros Duarte. PHOTO: REUTERS

Cape Verde put their first effort on target three minutes into the second half when Jamiro Monteiro reached Ryan Mendes’ cross but sent only a tame effort at Al-Owais.

The Saudis improved briefly after a double substitution, with Mohammed Abu Al- Shamat forcing Vozinha into an awkward-looking stop in the 67th minute, moments after his entrance.

Vozinha, the hero in the opening draw with Spain, finished on June 26 with three saves. REUTERS