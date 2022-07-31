Joy for Ugandan kids

Singaporean ropes in firms for football carnival as part of humanitarian project

What started as a "random" pick for an Islamic animal sacrifice ritual on Facebook a year ago led one Singaporean on an eye-opening 8,000km sojourn to Africa to spread the joy of football.

Last year, when Farehan Hussein set up QurbanNow SG, which offers the option for Singaporeans to buy livestock from breeders overseas and have the slaughtered meat delivered to the poor and disadvantaged as part of Hari Raya Aidiladha, he decided to take up an option offered by a non-governmental organisation in Mbale, Uganda.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 31, 2022, with the headline Joy for Ugandan kids.

