Jovic strikes late to give Milan 3-2 win at Frosinone

FROSINONE, Italy - A late goal by striker Luka Jovic rescued a 3-2 win for AC Milan at promoted Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday, helping Stefano Pioli's side to keep in touching distance of the league's top two sides Inter Milan and Juventus.

Olivier Giroud gave Milan the lead in the 17th minute, nodding home a cross from Rafael Leao. However, Frosinone midfielder Matias Soule levelled from the spot seven minutes later after a penalty was awarded for handball by Leao.

Frosinone captain Luca Mazzitelli put the hosts in front with a low shot inside the far post in the 65th minute but Milan defender Matteo Gabbia equalised with a header.

Substitute Jovic sealed the win for Milan nine minutes from time, firing in a loose ball in the box, one minute after coming on for Christian Pulisic.

Milan, third in the standings on 49 points, trail leaders Inter Milan by five points and second-placed Juventus by four before the top two face each other at the San Siro on Sunday. REUTERS