Jovic shines as Milan outclass Frosinone

Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Frosinone - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 2, 2023 AC Milan's Luka Jovic scores their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Frosinone - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 2, 2023 AC Milan's Christian Pulisic scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Frosinone - San Siro, Milan, Italy - December 2, 2023 AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago

MILAN - Striker Luka Jovic scored a goal and claimed an assist as AC Milan secured a comfortable 3-1 win over mid-table Frosinone in Serie A at the San Siro on Saturday.

Jovic gave Milan the lead two minutes before the break with a volley from inside the box and Christian Pulisic doubled the advantage in the 50th minute after latching onto a long pass from goalkeeper Mike Maignan to send the ball into a top corner.

Jovic set up Fikayo Tomori with a header for the third as the defender bundled the ball past helpless Frosinone keeper Stefano Turati before Marco Brescianini pulled one back for the visitors from a free kick eight minutes from time.

Milan are third in the standings on 29 points, four behind leaders Juventus and three adrift of second-placed Inter Milan, who travel to Napoli -- in fourth with 24 points -- on Sunday. REUTERS

