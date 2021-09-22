Journey even tougher but Rosnani ready to fight in Japan

In pursuit of her dream to play football professionally, Siti Rosnani Azman toiled for long hours in the scorching Australian sun, herding cows and picking fruit to extend her work and holiday visa during her stint with semi-pro club South West Queensland Thunder,

Now the national women's footballer has even more hoops to jump through after achieving her goal this month by signing a professional one-year contract with Japanese club International Athletic Club (INAC) Kobe Leonessa, making her only Singapore's second professional female player.