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Jamal Musiala (right) celebrating a goal with his Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich while on international duty with Germany.

LILLE – Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has launched a stinging attack on the club’s “not Bayern-like” treatment of his teammate Jamal Musiala, who has a condition which causes seizures.

Senior Bayern figures have publicly questioned Musiala’s performances and contract after repeated seizures caused by a neurological condition, including two on the field in pre-season games, drawing protests from players’ union FIFPRO.

Now a key player has spoken out, too, and warned Bayern risks undermining its family image.

“What I don’t understand is the way this is being communicated in public,” Kimmich told reporters after Bayern’s 2-1 Champions League loss at Lille on Nov 25 .

“It must never happen that the burden is placed on a player. The club is obviously the top priority and bigger than a player, but it’s not bigger than a person. That’s an absolute no-go and it is not Bayern-like either.”

Kimmich also questioned whether Musiala’s run of injuries over the last two years, including a badly fractured leg at the Club World Cup in 2025 , had more impact on his game than the neurological condition.

“It’s not the case that he has problems because he’s unprofessional. He’s there every day trying to get the maximum out of himself,” Kimmich added.

Bayern met with Musiala’s agents on Nov 24 and clarified the timeline of events, dismissing speculation Musiala could have concealed the condition when he signed his last contract extension.

Bayern said the club and Musiala’s representatives both accept he was first examined for seizure symptoms in April 2025, two months after the contract extension.

“This took place in consultation with FC Bayern and its medical unit immediately after the neurological symptoms first appeared,” Bayern said.

Musiala went public with his diagnosis in August after collapsing on the field in two pre-season games, leaving players and fans alarmed.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said at the time the incidents were triggered by a change in the medication Musiala was taking. Musiala was rested for the start of the season and has since missed several games with a muscle issue.

Musiala came off the bench in the 76th minute of Bayern’s loss at Lille, which continued a bad week for Bayern. Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane injured his ankle on Nov 20 and faces months on the sidelines, while Bayern has lost the lead in the Bundesliga and slipped to 15th in the Champions League standings. AP