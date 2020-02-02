Jose rues missed signings

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has made no attempt to hide his frustration at Tottenham's failure to sign a striker in January, saying he is "going to have a problem" as he fights in three competitions without a recognised senior No. 9 for at least another 2½ months.

Spurs' season has been undermined by the loss of Harry Kane to a ruptured hamstring tendon until mid-April at best and Mourinho wanted to add cover up front during the winter window.

The club made enquiries for a clutch of centre-forwards only to miss out on each one. Krzysztof Piatek went from AC Milan to Hertha Berlin while Willian Jose and Olivier Giroud stayed put at Real Sociedad and Chelsea respectively. They even tried for Odion Ighalo, who joined Manchester United.

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino would use winger Son Heung-min as an emergency centre-forward when Kane was unavailable but Mourinho has said he does not see the South Korean as a No. 9. His only other real option is Lucas Moura, who is more comfortable on the wing.

Spurs have struggled to find a striker who is happy to play second fiddle to Kane, who always starts when fit, and they wanted someone that would have represented a sound long-term investment.

In the short term, Spurs hope to progress in the FA Cup and Champions League and climb back into the Premier League's top four.

"In this moment, are we going to have a problem (at centre-forward)? Yes, we are going to have a problem," Mourinho said.

"If I say it's easy to play three competitions without a striker, I'm going to lie. I cannot lie. But if it's not possible, it's not possible.

"For me the great thing is that we're all together on this in the club. There's nobody to blame. We don't want a striker to just help us now. We want a striker to be good for our future, possibly to play with Harry Kane together in the future."

Mourinho has faced a tough start in north London, with Spurs taking just 20 points from 12 league games since he took charge.

But he found an unlikely ally in long-time rival and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the two managers prepare to go head-to-head for the 23rd time today.

Guardiola dismissed the notion that Mourinho's methods are outdated despite the Portuguese getting sacked from his previous two jobs - at United and Chelsea.

"The value of Jose, a manager with a lot of experience with a lot of success, is not to be judged on one season, or 1½ seasons," Guardiola, who has won 11 and drawn six of his past meetings with Mourinho, said on Friday.

"I've always had incredible respect for what he's had in his career. For 15 or 20 years he's been there (successful) all the time and that must be respected."

Guardiola's City proved to be too strong for Mourinho's United during the Portuguese's 2½ seasons at Old Trafford, but the rivalry was less ferocious than when the pair were the respective managers of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"Maybe we are older and more experienced," added the Spaniard, winner of 23 trophies as a manager compared with Mourinho's 20.

