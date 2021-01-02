Jose confident of a 'good period'

LONDON • Just a few short weeks ago, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham were top of the Premier League and looking every inch credible title challengers.

Now they are seven points off the pace after two draws and two defeats in their past four matches - and had to face the further frustration this week of a coronavirus-enforced postponement.

The unhappy Spurs manager had said his side should be doing more to kill off games after conceding late in a disappointing 1-1 draw at Wolves on Monday.

His mood was not helped by the cancellation of the home match against Fulham on Wednesday with three hours' notice after a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp. That was the second postponement this week after Manchester City's game at Everton.

Speaking ahead of today's home clash against Leeds United, Mourinho was clearly still upset by the decision. But apart from the things he has no control over, the Portuguese is confident that he can turn his side's fortunes around.

He said: "Football is also mental. I believe we're gong to have again a good period, where we win matches and score goals.

"If you look at the clubs, apart from Aston Villa, who always kept that stability, one was knocked out of the Champions League (Manchester United), another one drew two matches in a row (Liverpool), and another one lost three matches away from home (Chelsea)."

When asked about the postponement of the Fulham game, Mourinho said it felt "unprofessional".

He added: "Training sessions before that would be different if we were going to play that game. People say good for me that there was no game, but only good for me if I knew there was no game."

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are just three points behind Spurs (26) after bouncing back from their 6-2 thrashing by Manchester United with wins over Burnley (1-0) and West Brom (5-0).

Today's fixture is a clash of styles - Bielsa always urges his players to play in a quick and fearless attacking manner while Mourinho's teams are known for sitting back and hitting on the counter.

Leeds have scored the most goals (30) among teams in the bottom half, and defensive-minded Spurs have conceded only 15 goals, which are fewer than all the top four sides before yesterday's round of matches.

But Mourinho brushed off any comparisons. "Everybody knows the team they are, everybody knows the way they like to play and that's it," he said.

Gareth Bale and Giovani lo Celso are injured, while Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius are expected to be involved after both missed the trip to Wolves.

Mourinho is also not expecting Tottenham to do much business in this month's transfer window, adding that it would be a "big surprise" if the club make a signing.

Having ended 2020 on a high, Bielsa is bracing himself for a "very difficult" battle today.

"In every position they have solid, good players and they have options," said the former Athletic Bilbao boss, who had lost all four meetings against Mourinho's Real Madrid side from 2011 to 2013.

Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch are all out injured for Leeds, while Mateusz Klich remains a doubt after picking up a thigh problem against West Brom.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

TOTTENHAM V LEEDS

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 8.30pm