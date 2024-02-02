Jordan end Tajikistan's dream run at Asian Cup to move into semi-finals

Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Quarter Final - Tajikistan v Jordan - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - February 2, 2024 Tajikistan's Alisher Shukurov in action with Jordan's Mousa Tamari REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Quarter Final - Tajikistan v Jordan - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - February 2, 2024 Tajikistan's Shervoni Mabatshoev in action with Jordan's Mahmoud Al Mardi REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Quarter Final - Tajikistan v Jordan - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - February 2, 2024 Jordan's Yazan Al Naimat in action with Tajikistan's Vakhdat Khanonov REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Quarter Final - Tajikistan v Jordan - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - February 2, 2024 Jordan's Mousa Tamari in action with Tajikistan's Alisher Shukurov REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Quarter Final - Tajikistan v Jordan - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - February 2, 2024 Jordan's Abdallah Nasib celebrates with teammates after Tajikistan's Vakhdat Khanonov scores an own goal and Jordan's first REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Jordan edged Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan 1-0 to move into the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time thanks to a second-half own goal at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

The two teams had drawn a World Cup qualifier in November but it was Jordan who came out on top when Vahdat Hanonov put the ball into his own net from a set piece, ending Tajikistan's dream run in Qatar.

In a goalless opening half, Ehson Panjshanbe came closest to scoring for Tajikistan when his effort hit the bar while Jordan forward Yazan Al-Naimat failed to convert two difficult chances to break the deadlock.

But Jordan finally found the breakthrough from a corner in the 66th minute when Abdallah Nasib's header went in via a deflection off the chest of Hanonov -- their goalscorer from their last-16 win over the United Arab Emirates.

Tajikistan tried their best to score an equaliser, with Alisher Shukurov coming close when he tested keeper Yazeed Abulaila from distance with an effort that stung his palms, but Jordan managed to hold on for a famous victory.

Hussein Ammouta's side will next play either 2015 champions Australia or South Korea in the first semi-final on Tuesday. REUTERS

