Johor Southern Tigers roar with pride at new $67 million stadium

A rhythmic light show using environmentally sustainable LED floodlights, and featuring the colours of Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Takzim's team strip, being put on at the unveiling of their new stadium on Saturday evening. Named after the Johor ruler, the RM200 million (S$67 million) Sultan Ibrahim Stadium seats over 35,000 and is located in the Iskandar Puteri district. It is also the first football-specific arena in Malaysia to have a natural grass-laid pitch. The football club also treated spectators to a fireworks display and a performance by British singer Leona Lewis. Johor, winners of the last six league titles and the current Malaysia Cup holders, plan to build a training centre for all JDT teams - senior to age-group - next to the team's new stadium.